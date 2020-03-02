Manchester United lead race for Chelsea target Jadon Sancho

Chelsea have suffered a major blow in their chase to land Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer.

Premier League rivals Manchester United have been rivalling the Blues for the 19-year-old's signature, and now they lead the race for the England international.

Sancho has been in blistering form this season for the German side, netting 14 goals and providing 14 assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances.

He will be allowed to leave the club in the summer, and is expected to make a move back to England, with Chelsea and Manchester United both interested.

But according to the Telegraph, Manchester United are the front-runners to land Jadon Sancho this summer.

Manchester City, the club Jadon Sancho departed from to move to Germany, have 'matching rights' for any bids which come in, according to Dortmund's Sporting Director Michael Zorc.

He is set to cost over £100 million, and his wages are expected to be in the region of £200,000-a-week.

Chelsea managed to land a summer move for Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech, but their hopes of landing one of their hottest targets have been dashed.

They also face stern competition from Premier League leaders Liverpool who are also interested in the teenager.

With the pressure on, the pulling power of clubs will be put to the highest test to see who comes out on top to land one of the world's hottest prospects in football.

