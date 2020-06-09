Chelsea expect to miss out on Jadon Sancho to Manchester United
Matt Debono
Chelsea are expecting Borussia Dortmund and England international Jadon Sancho to join Manchester United.
Despite holding a long-term interest in the boyhood Blues fan, Frank Lampard is assessing his transfer options as they believe they will miss out on him.
The 20-year-old has been linked with a switch back to the Premier League but a transfer could cost buying clubs up to £120 million.
As per ESPN, Chelsea are lining up alternative options including Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz having held talks with the German side over the midfielder.
Havertz would come at a lower price than Sancho, hoping they could negotiate a fee in the region of £70 million.
Chelsea have already landed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax for £38 million and are close to finalising a £54 million deal for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.
Lampard is also keen to bring in a new left-back with Ben Chilwell the preferred choice. Nicolas Tagliafico and Alex Telles have also been shortlisted.
It's going to be a busy transfer window for the Blues. They've already started and there's no signs of them stopping anytime soon.
----------
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube