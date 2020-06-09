Chelsea are expecting Borussia Dortmund and England international Jadon Sancho to join Manchester United.

Despite holding a long-term interest in the boyhood Blues fan, Frank Lampard is assessing his transfer options as they believe they will miss out on him.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a switch back to the Premier League but a transfer could cost buying clubs up to £120 million.

As per ESPN, Chelsea are lining up alternative options including Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz having held talks with the German side over the midfielder.

Havertz would come at a lower price than Sancho, hoping they could negotiate a fee in the region of £70 million.

Chelsea have already landed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax for £38 million and are close to finalising a £54 million deal for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

Lampard is also keen to bring in a new left-back with Ben Chilwell the preferred choice. Nicolas Tagliafico and Alex Telles have also been shortlisted.

It's going to be a busy transfer window for the Blues. They've already started and there's no signs of them stopping anytime soon.

----------

