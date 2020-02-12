Absolute Chelsea
Jadon Sancho move to Chelsea still on despite Hakim Ziyech agreement with Dortmund star set to leave

Matt Debono

Jadon Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer but his destination is yet to be confirmed with a whole host of clubs interested. 

Chelsea and Manchester United are two of the clubs interested in the services of the highly-rated 19-year-old. 

The January transfer window saw no players arrive at Chelsea, but their preparations for the summer are well underway, and Frank Lampard has received a major boost. 

Sky in Germany report that Jadon Sancho will leave the Bundesliga side in the summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, reporter Jesco von Eichmann said: "He will leave Dortmund this summer, that's for sure.  It's not clear to which club he will change."

However after the announcement that Chelsea have agreed a €45 million deal for Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech, is a move for Jadon Sancho now required?

Despite the agreement for the Moroccan, Chelsea will still chase the teenager this summer as they look to bolster their attacking depth. 

Frank Lampard is set for a £150 million chest in the summer to raid the market, and their plans are well underway with the agreement for Ziyech.

But if Chelsea are able to land another marquee signing in Jadon Sancho, one of the most promising young stars in the world currently, it would mark a huge statement of intent from the Blues. 

After Eden Hazard's departure to Real Madrid, he couldn't be replaced, the additions of Hakim Ziyech and potentially Jadon Sancho could fill that huge void.

