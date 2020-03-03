Absolute Chelsea
Ornstein: Early indications suggest Jadon Sancho not a deal for Chelsea

Matt Debono

Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, but a deal to join the Blues is unlikely.

The 19-year-old is in hot-form in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 14 times and racking up 14 assists. 

A whole host of clubs are thought to be interested in the England international - Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona all remain keen.

But for Chelsea supporters, they may not get their dream signing of Sancho in the summer, who is expected to depart Dortmund.

Speaking on the Warm Down, The Athletic's David Ornstein revealed that a move which would see Jadon Sancho move to Stamford Bridge is unlikely.

"The indications are that it's not a deal for Chelsea," Ornstein said. "Whether that's because of money, Champions League uncertainty or a saturation of wing players - Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi etc." 

Chelsea recently agreed a deal which would see Hakim Ziyech join the club in the summer, and already have Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic on their books. 

It was previously reported that Manchester United were the front-runners to land the 19-year-old, and David Ornstein has reaffirmed those reports. 

"As things stand I think Manchester United are looking the most likely option."

Where do you think Jadon Sancho will end up in the summer? Let us know your predictions below!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

It sure looks like Manchester United. People keep saying Champions League will decide... well... with 4th and 5th on the table, both teams could make Champions League, then what. Seems like Sancho has been doing all of the talking to United.

