Jadon Sancho told to stay at Borussia Dortmund amid Premier League interest

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has been told by teammate Marco Reus to remain in Germany and snub a transfer back to the Premier League.

After making the move to Germany from Manchester City, Sancho has become one of the world's hottest young prospects and has attracted attention from several clubs.

Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United have shown strong interest in the 20-year-old, but Sancho's teammate has sent a transfer warning to the England international.

"He should stay one more, maybe two years at Dortmund. In my view, there is currently nothing better for him," Reus told SportBild.

"Then he can take the really big step. As an even more complete player who can continue to develop with us as a regular in the team."

Prior to the Bundesliga and the rest of football being suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak, Jadon Sancho showed blistering form for Dortmund this term - scoring 14, and assisting 16 times.

Sancho is set to cost in the region of £120 million should any transfer materialise, with Blues boss Frank Lampard reportedly being told the club can afford the transfer following the sale of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid last summer.

Chelsea recently confirmed the signing of Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech, who will join the club this summer. Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke spoke recently insisting they will 'respect the wishes' of Jadon Sancho.

"Even before the coronavirus outbreak, we said that we prefer that Jadon stays with us. At the end of the day, however, you always have to respect what the player wants.

"I'll say clearly that even the very rich clubs shouldn't believe that they can come here to snap up bargains. We don't have to sell anyone for less than they're worth."

