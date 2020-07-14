Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea's summer move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak 'ruled out'

Matt Debono

Chelsea's reported move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak appears to have been ruled out this summer. 

The 28-year-old has been linked with a switch to west London as Frank Lampard was believed to have eyed the Slovenian if Kepa Arrizabalaga were to be dropped this summer. 

The Spaniard was stated to be as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Oblak this summer, with him being the Blues' no.1 goalkeeper target. 

But Fabrizio Romano has appeared to have ruled out any transfer on Instagram. 

Romano was quizzed on the rumour and responded with a cross, indicating that this transfer won't be materialising. 

7AD9A878-F56D-4A1A-B3DB-5880B00DCA71_4_5005_c
Instagram

Chelsea have been linked with several goalkeepers this summer including Andre Onana from Ajax, on loan Sheffield United keeper Dean Henderson, and the Blues have also been tipped to sign Nick Pope. 

49 goals conceded so far this season, it has been a season not to remember for the Blues' defensive line, which have largely been through their own fault and errors. 

They face a fight to keep their spot in the top-four as the season comes to the business end, but Lampard didn't want to discuss whether if the Blues got Champions League or not, it would affect their transfer business. 

sheffield-united-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (11)

"Not really a question just for me and it is a hypothetical one for me to answer before the event, hence why I don’t jump forward into that," said Lampard. 

“We have brought a couple of players into the club already, which shows positivity about where we want to go. We know the club not being able to do business in the last two windows has meant we haven’t been able to bring in, move players out and I think that is as an important thing than bringing players in at times, to keep freshening up the squad and keeping the competitive nature of it. 

"I know where I want to go with the squad, but that has to be a fluid conversation with the club. Of course, economics will come into it, so we will cross that bridge when it comes ."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea vs Norwich City: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Norwich in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Ben Davies

Chelsea ready to sell Jorginho to part-fund Declan Rice transfer

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a huge bid for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice to bring the Englishman to West London this summer.

Ben Davies

by

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on Norwich City in the Premier League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies

by

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz hands Chelsea boost as Champions League football next season not a dealbreaker

Chelsea target Kai Havertz wants to leave German club Bayer Leverkusen irrespective of playing Champions League football next season, and is also interested in becoming part of a long-term projecting handing Chelsea a welcome boost in their pursuit.

Ben Davies

Reece James: Norwich 'one of the biggest games of the season' for Chelsea

Reece James believes Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Norwich City on Tuesday is one of their biggest games of the season so far.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard expects reaction from Chelsea squad against Norwich City

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has admitted his players need to stand up and deliver in the final three games as the Blues push for Champions League qualification.

Matt Debono

Chelsea eye Kepa Arrizabalaga swap deal for Atletico keeper Jan Oblak

Chelsea are reportedly heavily interested in Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to solve the ongoing issue with club record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

Chelsea host relegation-confirmed Norwich City in the Premier League on Tuesday 14th July and it will be refereed by Jonathan Moss at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI: How the Blues could line up against Norwich City

Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening as they host Norwich City in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

Chelsea host Norwich City in the Premier League on Tuesday, with a vital win needed to bounce back from an awful defeat against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Ben Davies