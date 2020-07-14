Chelsea's summer move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak 'ruled out'

Chelsea's reported move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak appears to have been ruled out this summer.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a switch to west London as Frank Lampard was believed to have eyed the Slovenian if Kepa Arrizabalaga were to be dropped this summer.

The Spaniard was stated to be as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Oblak this summer, with him being the Blues' no.1 goalkeeper target.

But Fabrizio Romano has appeared to have ruled out any transfer on Instagram.

Romano was quizzed on the rumour and responded with a cross, indicating that this transfer won't be materialising.

Instagram

Chelsea have been linked with several goalkeepers this summer including Andre Onana from Ajax, on loan Sheffield United keeper Dean Henderson, and the Blues have also been tipped to sign Nick Pope.

49 goals conceded so far this season, it has been a season not to remember for the Blues' defensive line, which have largely been through their own fault and errors.

They face a fight to keep their spot in the top-four as the season comes to the business end, but Lampard didn't want to discuss whether if the Blues got Champions League or not, it would affect their transfer business.

"Not really a question just for me and it is a hypothetical one for me to answer before the event, hence why I don’t jump forward into that," said Lampard.

“We have brought a couple of players into the club already, which shows positivity about where we want to go. We know the club not being able to do business in the last two windows has meant we haven’t been able to bring in, move players out and I think that is as an important thing than bringing players in at times, to keep freshening up the squad and keeping the competitive nature of it.

"I know where I want to go with the squad, but that has to be a fluid conversation with the club. Of course, economics will come into it, so we will cross that bridge when it comes ."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube