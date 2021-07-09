Jiri Pavlenka's Agent Offers Update on Future Amid Chelsea Interest

The agent of Werder Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka has provided an update on his future amid interest from Chelsea.

Pavlenka has been reported to have gained interest from the Blues to provide cover for Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea could be in the market for a new back-up goalkeeper this summer following the departure of Willy Caballero, who left the club at the end of his contract.

But Pavlenka's agent, Pavel Pillár, has provided an update on the Czech's future and it appears likely that he will remain in Germany with Werder Bremen.

What was said?

“Jiri Pavlenka has a valid contract in Bremen, where he is currently preparing for the next season. As for speculation about the possible interest of Chelsea, no specific offer has arrived...

“After the season, we declared that we would deal with the situation. The most probable variant, however, is that Pavlenka will sign a new contract in Bremen and thus continue in Germany.”

What has Thomas Tuchel said on incomings this summer?

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

