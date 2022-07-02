Skip to main content

Joan Laporta Confirms Chelsea Target Raphinha Wants to Join Barcelona

Barcelona's president Joan Laporta has given an update on Raphinha after hijacking the move from Chelsea.

The move for Raphinha is starting to become a real thorn in Todd Boehly and Chelsea's side currently.

The Blues have had a €60m offer accepted by Leeds United but according to reports, the Brazilian only wants to join Barcelona this summer.

Leeds want to take Chelsea's offer but with Raphinha forcing a move to Barca, it looks like they're going to have to accept the Spanish side's lesser offer.

Today, reports also came out saying that Chelsea are pressuring Leeds United and Raphinha for an answer over his future after growing tired of waiting around.

With all this drama going on, it was only a matter of time before Barcelona came out with a public statement regarding their interest in the 25-year-old winger.

Speaking in a press conference, via Fabrizio Romano, the Barcelona president confirmed that other clubs are interested but that the Leeds United winger only wants to join Barca.

“Raphinha wants to come at Barça. We have communicated and have spoken with Leeds.

“What’s there is that there are other clubs that want Raphinha and are making their proposals.”

Time will only tell what this statement from Barcelona means for Chelsea's interest in Raphinha but it could see Boehly withdraw his offer after it has been confirmed that the Brazilian only wants the Spanish side.

