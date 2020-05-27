Jorginho's agent refuses to rule out Chelsea exit amid Juventus interest

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has refused to close the door regarding an exit from Stamford Bridge.

Joao Santos, Jorginho's agent, has revealed two clubs have been in contact about the 28-year-old.

Jorginho arrived in London in 2018 from Napoli after following his boss in Naples Maurizio Sarri to England.

After just one season, the Italian departed to manage Juventus and speculation regarding the pair reuniting has resurfaced.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to let Jorginho leave for £35 million, with Juventus showing interest.

But his agent has now fuelled speculation, not closing the door on an exit and admitted if an 'important offer' for Jorginho is received, he could leave the Blues.

"He is a complete player. He is in the national team and he is the vice-captain of Chelsea. Over time he has gained experience and is now a real leader," Santos told Taca La Marca.

“If you ask me if Sarri likes Jorginho, I will say yes because of their past [association]. I can’t say anything about the market, since I had no contact [with Juventus].

“Jorginho still has three years of contract and is doing well at Chelsea. However, if an important offer arrives, the negotiation could go through. In this sense, two top European clubs, not Italian, have contacted me."

