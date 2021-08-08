Jorginho Delivers Verdict on Chelsea-Bound Romelu Lukaku Ahead of Medical

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has delivered his verdict on Romelu Lukaku as the Belgian closes in on a return to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Lukaku is set for a Chelsea medical ahead of his €115 million move from Inter Milan.

Double European Champion Jorginho knows a thing or two about winning and has given his verdict on Serie A Champion Lukaku ahead of his Chelsea move.

Speaking to TNT Sports via Sport Witness, Jorginho said: “A player like Lukaku, who has been doing great seasons, was a champion in Italy, for sure is a player who would contribute a lot,”

The Inter Milan forward requested to be left out of the matchday squad in his current side's friendly against Parma on Sunday to complete a move to west London.

Personal terms had been previously agreed after Lukaku expressed his desire to return to London and on Saturday a breakthrough was made when the two clubs agreed a fee of £97.5 million.

Jorginho continued to explain how the club would welcome any top player to Stamford Bridge but refused to confirm the rumours.

He said: “Anyone who comes to contribute would be worth it. Let’s see the next episodes.”

It appears that Lukaku will join up with Jorginho and the rest of his new teammates before the start of the Premier League season, with Thomas Tuchel wanting to wrap up his transfer targets ahead of the first game.

What else has been said about the deal?

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel refused to be drawn to links of Lukaku's return, saying: "I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad.

"He's a fantastic player, but he's an Inter player, and I will not talk about him in this situation."

Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello confirmed earlier this week that his client's future will be decided soon, saying: "You'll be able to listen to our reasons soon, however this turns out."

