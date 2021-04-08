NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Jorginho makes Napoli admission after confirming Chelsea future

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed he wants to return to Napoli one day if the option arises, but insists his full focus is currently with the Blues.

The 29-year-old's future has been heavily talked about in recent weeks and his agent, Joao Santos, has been fuelling talk of an exit and return to Napoli.

But Jorginho confirmed earlier this week in an interview with TNT Sports that he has no plans to leave the club and is 'very happy' in west London. 

"I’m very happy here. I’m really happy here. So I don’t think about anything else either. Now, at the moment, there’s no reason to think about what will happen in two years, for example."

Jorginho was part of Chelsea's 2-0 win over FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night in Seville, bagging an assist for Mason Mount's opener, as they edged closer to the semi-finals.

sipa_32883652

But the Italian spoke to Sky Italia post-match in Seville about his future and revealed his desire to return to Napoli again before he retires. 

As relayed by Sport Witness, he said: "When you live at Napoli, you can never forget. I had a wonderful experience and I am very fond of the city and the fans.

"Now honestly, I’m not thinking about it because my concentration is all on Chelsea. However, if there is the possibility, one day, you don’t know when, to return, of course, I’d like it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32883217 (1)
News

Chelsea tipped to win Champions League this season

sipa_32710818
News

Billy Gilmour 'confident' he's made the right decision to stay at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel

sipa_32567376 (1)
Transfer News

Jorginho makes Napoli admission after confirming Chelsea future

sipa_32710819 (1)
News

Thiago Silva makes 'surprising' admission on Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel

EyaQDIxWQAMOCuI
News

Jorginho calls for calm after Chelsea edge closer to Champions League semi-finals

sipa_32640138
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan begin work to sign Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea on permanent basis

sipa_32853291
Transfer News

Inter Milan to 'reject Chelsea with force' if they try to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer

sipa_32883464
News

Sérgio Conceição believes Porto deserved more in 2-0 defeat to Chelsea