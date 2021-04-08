Jorginho makes Napoli admission after confirming Chelsea future

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed he wants to return to Napoli one day if the option arises, but insists his full focus is currently with the Blues.

The 29-year-old's future has been heavily talked about in recent weeks and his agent, Joao Santos, has been fuelling talk of an exit and return to Napoli.

But Jorginho confirmed earlier this week in an interview with TNT Sports that he has no plans to leave the club and is 'very happy' in west London.

"I’m very happy here. I’m really happy here. So I don’t think about anything else either. Now, at the moment, there’s no reason to think about what will happen in two years, for example."

Jorginho was part of Chelsea's 2-0 win over FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night in Seville, bagging an assist for Mason Mount's opener, as they edged closer to the semi-finals.

But the Italian spoke to Sky Italia post-match in Seville about his future and revealed his desire to return to Napoli again before he retires.

As relayed by Sport Witness, he said: "When you live at Napoli, you can never forget. I had a wonderful experience and I am very fond of the city and the fans.

"Now honestly, I’m not thinking about it because my concentration is all on Chelsea. However, if there is the possibility, one day, you don’t know when, to return, of course, I’d like it."

