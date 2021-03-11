Jorginho's agent confirms summer move to Napoli is a possibility

Agent: Jorginho moving to Napoli to reunite with Maurizio Sarri this summer is possible

Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, has hinted at a possible reunion for the Chelsea midfielder and Maurizio Sarri at Napoli this summer.

They were together at Napoli for three years before the duo came to west London in the summer of 2018 when Sarri was appointed as the new boss, and Jorginho was landed in a £58 million deal.

After one season Sarri left but Jorginho stayed at Chelsea. Ever since, the Italian midfielder has been linked with a return to Italy.

Sarri went onto manage Juventus and was keen to bring Jorginho with him, but no move materialised. He is now jobless, but is now being eyed by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis this summer to replace Gennaro Gattuso.

And Jorginho's agent, Santos, has believes it would be 'wonderful' if the Italian returned to Naples and admits a return is possible.

He told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli: "Sarri at Napoli with Jorginho is a wonderful idea. The player has two-and-a-half years left on his contract with Chelsea and an important salary.

"It's possible on a football level, certainly. We'd have to see what De Laurentiis thinks. Naples is a city that Jorginho loves very much, which marked an important part of his career.

"Sarri is also an important coach for him, at which he expressed himself at the highest level."

Jorginho has come back into the fold under Thomas Tuchel and has netted six goals from the penalty spot for the Blues this season. However no transfer decision have been made yet by the Blues ahead of the summer transfer window.

