Jorginho's agent hints at potential reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Napoli

The agent of Chelsea ace Jorginho has refused to rule out a move back to Napoli for his client, suggesting the possibility of a potential reunion with Maurizio Sarri.

Jorginho, 29, followed Maurizio Sarri to Stamford Bridge from Napoli as Chelsea hijacked Manchester City's offer for their man in the closing stages of the summer transfer window in 2018.

Sarri, who was relieved of his duties as Juventus boss last summer, has been tipped for a return to Naples with pressure mounting on current manager Gennaro Gattuso.

"Football is dynamic and nothing can be ruled out. If [Maurizio] Sarri returns to Napoli, he would make an attempt to take Jorginho back, he is perfect for his football. I can’t rule it [a return to Napoli for Jorginho] out," said Jorge Santos, Jorginho's agent, in an interview with Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

The Italian international has had to deal with severe criticism for his displays since his move to Chelsea, despite his ball-playing ability and footballing acumen.

Though he maintained a fantastic relationship with Sarri, Jorginho failed to nail down a starting spot under former Blues boss Frank Lampard, competing with the likes of Mateo Kovačić and N'Golo Kanté in the number six role.

However, Jorginho has impressed for Thomas Tuchel's side, operating in a double midfield pivot alongside Kovačić, drawing praise from the manager for his stand-out performances since January.

Though Chelsea aren't short of options in the middle of the park, they'd want to keep hold of the holding midfielder, whose has just short of two-and-a-half years left on his current deal.

