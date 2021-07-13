Jorginho's Agent: Juventus Showing Interest, Plans to Stay at Chelsea

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has confirmed Juventus have shown interest but his plans are to stay in west London for now.

Jorginho, 29, has had his critics since his switch to Chelsea back in 2018 but he has won the majority of doubters over.

It has been a season to remember for Jorginho. First winning the Champions League with club in May. Then he went onto win the European double as Italy beat England on penalties in Sunday's Euro 2020 final, despite Jorginho missing his spot kick.

He will now head off on his holidays for a period of rest, recovery and relation ahead of re-joining the Chelsea squad for pre-season.

Jorginho's future at Chelsea is expected to be sorted in the coning weeks and months. It has been reported Chelsea will offer him a new deal to extend his current deal which expires in 2023.

His agent Joao Santos has confirmed the plan is to stay at Chelsea but confirmed Juventus are showing interest in the Italian.

What was said?

Speaking to Calciomercato, Santos said: “He has a two-year contract and it's all in the hands of the club. There is the World Club Championship, there is the European Super Cup. For a footballer these are important goals. But, the transfer market is always the transfer market and if a major club comes forward seriously with Chelsea then we will evaluate. At the moment, Jorginho will play at Chelsea next season."

He added on possible Juventus interest: "I confirm it, these interests have arrived. Of course, at 29 he can do very well in all the top European clubs and many are interested in him."

