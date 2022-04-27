The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, Joao Santos, has provided an update on his future at the club amid interest from Juventus.

Jorginho has currently one year left on his contract in west London which will see Chelsea need to resolve his future this summer.

The 30-year-old has been constantly linked with a switch back to Italy following his arrival from Napoli on 2018, with his agent constantly speaking to the Italian media regarding his future and next club.

IMAGO / PA Images

Juventus have been strongly linked with the Italy international and it was claimed by Calciomercato that 'first exploratory contacts' had been made by the Serie A side and Jorginho's agent.

As it stands, Chelsea are unable to buy or sell any players due to sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich by the UK Government. Until the club is sold, no transfer activity can take place.

Now his agent has offered a fresh update stating that no negotiations with other clubs regarding his client are possible right now, not ruling out talks once the sale is finalised and completing.

"Negotiation with Juventus? At the moment, he stays at Chelsea," Santos told Calciomercato.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

"Nowadays negotiation with Juve is not possible, (Federico) Cherubini (Sporting Director) knows it."

Head coach Thomas Tuchel admitted earlier this month that he wants Jorginho and N'Golo Kante's futures decided this summer one way or another as he looks to plan ahead.

He said: "It's a wish as a coach that we solve this in the summer in any way, that we solve it and it's clear where the journey is and what the decision is. Yes, this is the wish."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube