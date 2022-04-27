Skip to main content

Agent: Jorginho's Future Currently at Chelsea Amid Juventus Interest

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, Joao Santos, has provided an update on his future at the club amid interest from Juventus.

Jorginho has currently one year left on his contract in west London which will see Chelsea need to resolve his future this summer. 

The 30-year-old has been constantly linked with a switch back to Italy following his arrival from Napoli on 2018, with his agent constantly speaking to the Italian media regarding his future and next club. 

imago1011575199h

Juventus have been strongly linked with the Italy international and it was claimed by Calciomercato that 'first exploratory contacts' had been made by the Serie A side and Jorginho's agent

As it stands, Chelsea are unable to buy or sell any players due to sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich by the UK Government. Until the club is sold, no transfer activity can take place. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now his agent has offered a fresh update stating that no negotiations with other clubs regarding his client are possible right now, not ruling out talks once the sale is finalised and completing.

"Negotiation with Juventus? At the moment, he stays at Chelsea," Santos told Calciomercato

imago1011574311h

"Nowadays negotiation with Juve is not possible, (Federico) Cherubini (Sporting Director) knows it." 

Head coach Thomas Tuchel admitted earlier this month that he wants Jorginho and N'Golo Kante's futures decided this summer one way or another as he looks to plan ahead. 

He said"It's a wish as a coach that we solve this in the summer in any way, that we solve it and it's clear where the journey is and what the decision is. Yes, this is the wish."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008270982h (1)
News

Jorginho: Chelsea Will Miss Big Personality Antonio Rudiger When He Leaves Chelsea

By Matt Debono50 minutes ago
imago1007583133h
News

Report: Mateo Kovacic & Callum Hudson Likely to Return for Chelsea Before End of the Season

By Matt Debono15 hours ago
imago1011566982h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes Defensive Transfer Request to Chelsea Amid Summer Window

By Rob Calcutt16 hours ago
imago1010993874h (5)
News

Chelsea Bidders 'Hopeful' of Decision in Coming Days Amid Pending Takeover

By Rob Calcutt17 hours ago
imago1011575199h
Transfer News

Report: First Contacts Made Between Jorginho and Juventus Amid Potential Summer Transfer From Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt17 hours ago
imago1011537584h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Close in On Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger as Medical Examination Planned

By Matt Debono18 hours ago
imago1008769165h (1)
News

Antonio Rudiger & Reece James Hand Chelsea Major Boost Ahead of Man United Clash

By Matt Debono18 hours ago
imago1011535857h
Transfer News

Chelsea Told Declan Rice Asking price as West Ham Demand £150M Fee

By Matt Debono18 hours ago