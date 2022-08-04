Journalist Confirms Chelsea's Interest In Former Arsenal Star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

The football expert told Twitter his inside knowledge on the 33-year-old's career.

The Blues have invested interest in the services of the former Gunner after late desperation to bring in a back-up striker.

According to sports reporter Matt Law, Chelsea have had their interest peaked by the Gabon International.

As per the report, the chances of the forward being brought to Stamford Bridge are still tenuous, with the club's attention yet to materialise into a formal enquiry.

Aubameyang is currently plying his trade in Catalan with Barcelona after a four year still at former Premier League and London rivals.

The striker led the North London outfit to several trophies including an FA cup against Chelsea in 2019/20.

According to other rumours, Chelsea have surfaced interest in Leicester City veteran attacker Jamie Vardy.

After the departure of Belgian centre forward Romelu Lukaku who returned to Inter Milan on loan after a disappointing season at the Bridge.

IMAGO / News Images

The Blues are yet to secure a backup option in that position, and so are looking at several choices and surveying the market before making a decision.

The Blues are seemingly aiming for an experienced player who could perhaps help some of the younger elements in the squad such as Armando Broja.

