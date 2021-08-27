Jules Kounde Edges Closer to Chelsea Move After Being Left Out of Sevilla's Squad to Face Elche

Jules Kounde won't be involved in Sevilla's match against Elche on Saturday amid links of a transfer to Chelsea this summer.

The 22-year-old is of interest to Chelsea but nothing has been agreed between the clubs ahead of the August 31 transfer deadline.

Kounde, who Sevilla value in excess of €60 million, is keen to join the Blues this summer after agreeing personal terms however the Spanish side are remaining firm on their valuation.

With only a few days of the window to go, Chelsea are expected to step up their pursuit of Kounde once they offload Kurt Zouma to West Ham.

And the deal could have just edged ever closer after it was revealed by Goal Espana that he is to be left out of Sevilla's side to face Elche on Saturday.

Tuchel is hoping to bring in more signings before Tuesday's deadline.

"We are hoping, yeah," said Tuchel on new additions. "We still have some ideas that we are trying. Not all decisions are taken, regarding our squad too. There are some negotiations going on, we are aware of the situations. Hoping in the meaning that we need something to make the coach happy and be competitive, absolutely not. I am happy with the squad as it is.

"I have a lot of confidence that we are absolutely competitive on a high level but still all eyes are open and we are aware of all situations. You never know in football. In the moment we are focused on the game tomorrow. There are not many days left to take big decisions, it is all good so far."

Sevilla's club president Jose Castro insists no offer has come in yet from the Blues, with 'days running out' for a deal to be completed.

Chelsea are also keen on Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid. A loan deal with an option to buy is currently believed to be being discussed.

