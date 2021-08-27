August 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Jules Kounde Edges Closer to Chelsea Move After Being Left Out of Sevilla's Squad to Face Elche

A sign of a move getting closer?
Author:
Publish date:

Jules Kounde won't be involved in Sevilla's match against Elche on Saturday amid links of a transfer to Chelsea this summer.

The 22-year-old is of interest to Chelsea but nothing has been agreed between the clubs ahead of the August 31 transfer deadline. 

Kounde, who Sevilla value in excess of €60 million, is keen to join the Blues this summer after agreeing personal terms however the Spanish side are remaining firm on their valuation. 

sipa_34694277

With only a few days of the window to go, Chelsea are expected to step up their pursuit of Kounde once they offload Kurt Zouma to West Ham

And the deal could have just edged ever closer after it was revealed by Goal Espana that he is to be left out of Sevilla's side to face Elche on Saturday.

Tuchel is hoping to bring in more signings before Tuesday's deadline

"We are hoping, yeah," said Tuchel on new additions. "We still have some ideas that we are trying. Not all decisions are taken, regarding our squad too. There are some negotiations going on, we are aware of the situations. Hoping in the meaning that we need something to make the coach happy and be competitive, absolutely not. I am happy with the squad as it is.

sipa_34410701 (1)

"I have a lot of confidence that we are absolutely competitive on a high level but still all eyes are open and we are aware of all situations. You never know in football. In the moment we are focused on the game tomorrow. There are not many days left to take big decisions, it is all good so far."

Sevilla's club president Jose Castro insists no offer has come in yet from the Blues, with 'days running out' for a deal to be completed.

Chelsea are also keen on Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid. A loan deal with an option to buy is currently believed to be being discussed.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1005603800
News

Report: Andreas Christensen 'Close' to New Chelsea Deal

1004512856
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Liverpool: Timo Werner & Ben Chilwell to Return for Blues

sipa_34701032
Transfer News

Jules Kounde Edges Closer to Chelsea Move After Being Left Out of Sevilla's Squad to Face Elche

sipa_32514537
News

Liverpool's Alisson Discusses Title 'Favourites' Chelsea Ahead of Premier League Clash

pjimage (5)
Transfer News

Report: Timo Werner 'Proposed' to Juventus After Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Man Utd Return

Zouma 2
Transfer News

Report: Kurt Zouma's West Ham Move 'in the Balance' Following 'Complications'

pjimage (4)
News

Jurgen Klopp Throws Chelsea Dig Despite Thomas Tuchel Praise

Tuchel CHE
News

Thomas Tuchel: Why Liverpool Clash Is Important for Chelsea