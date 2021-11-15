Jules Kounde Putting Failed Chelsea Move in the Past

Skip to main content
    November 15, 2021
    Jules Kounde Makes Chelsea Admission After Failed Summer Transfer

    Jules Kounde is ready to put his failed Chelsea transfer in the past as he looks to the future with Sevilla.

    The 23-year-old looked all but set to become a Blues player in the summer but as the days ticked down in the summer window, a move looked less likely as the window drew closer to closing. 

    Chelsea were very keen on Kounde, that was confirmed by Thomas Tuchel who admitted in September that they did everything to try to bring him to Stamford Bridge, however they failed to agree a fee with Sevilla after being reluctant to activate his release clause.

    Kounde had his heart set on England, his heart set on London, his heart set on Chelsea, but he remained a Sevilla player. 

    He has now opened up further on the move that didn't happen to Telefoot while on international duty with France. 

    "The failed move to London this summer hurt me a little, I can't hide it," admitted Kounde.

    “But it's in the past, it's a moment that I have now digested.”

    Following Kounde's stay in Spain, Trevoh Chalobah has grasped the opportunity to play in the Chelsea defence and earned a long-term contract due to his impressive start to the season. 

    Chelsea have four defenders out of contract at the end of the season and it remains to be seen if they will try to land another defender in the winter window. 

    Tuchel recently outlined that his plans for the January window could be different from the summer, leaving the door still open to reviving their interest in Kounde.  

    "I think every transfer period you need to evaluate again. You cannot say what we wanted in the summer, we do in the winter. And what we want to do in winter, we want to do the next summer. It is not like this.

    "Your opinion changes, players change, you have evolvement in the group, you have an atmosphere that you build, you see who is absolutely reliable and these connections build up and create something special hopefully in the group.

    "So you cannot say what we tried in the summer did not happen so we will try again for sure in the winter. Sometimes it is like this. If we see the same need, but clearly, Trevoh is now here with us and he deserves to be here with us. It had nothing to do with if we can sign another central defender or not. But he stepped up.

    "The responsibility was even more on his shoulders and he can handle it so far in a very impressive way. This is the situation and it has an effect on our next decisions in the next transfer period. It is always like this."

