September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Julian Nagelsmann Breaks Silence on Bayern Munich's Reported Interest in Antonio Rudiger

Author:
Publish date:

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has offered his stance on the future of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger, 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and still hasn't penned a new deal in west London despite ongoing talks. His wage demands are putting Chelsea off with the central defender wanting to become one of the highest paid earners at the club. 

This is likely to be his final big contract of his career and Rudiger is looking to squeeze every last penny out of his next deal.

sipa_34757574

Rudiger is able to sign a pre-contract with clubs from January ahead of next summer if he doesn't agree an extension with Chelsea before then. 

He gave an update on his future amid links to Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid insisting he hasn't spoken to any other clubs over a potential move next summer. 

"For me, this will now be the most important decision of my professional career. I have never spoken to any other club than Chelsea," he emphasised.

sipa_33154818

Bayern boss Nagelsmann was quizzed on the German's future but remained coy, admitting he would look at the situation of Rudiger if he became available. 

"I haven't spoken to Brazzo (Hasan Salihamidzic - Bayern Munich sporting director) about it and if I did, I wouldn't tell you either," he told the media.

"I just read that in the media as well. I'll have to see when the contract expires and then I'll see if I still have money in my wallet." 

Tuchel is 'desperate' to keep hold of his fellow German but it is now out of his hands and now down to Chelsea to try to strike an agreement with the Champions League winner. But time is running out.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35120651
Transfer News

Julian Nagelsmann Breaks Silence on Bayern Munich's Reported Interest in Antonio Rudiger

56 seconds ago
sipa_33415208
Transfer News

Report: Six of Europe's Top Clubs Ready to Offer Antonio Rudiger Pre-Contract in January

1 hour ago
sipa_11999764
News

Petr Cech on John Terry's Influence in Chelsea's Rivalry With Spurs

2 hours ago
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

9 hours ago
sipa_33415208
News

Report: Chelsea Only Willing to Pay 70 Percent of Antonio Rudiger's Wage Demands

10 hours ago
sipa_35188438 (1)
News

Report: FA Set to Hold Talks With Romelu Lukaku After Call to Tackle Racist & Online Abuse

10 hours ago
sipa_35184802
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Manchester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

11 hours ago
sipa_34779907
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

11 hours ago