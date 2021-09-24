Julian Nagelsmann Breaks Silence on Bayern Munich's Reported Interest in Antonio Rudiger

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has offered his stance on the future of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger, 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and still hasn't penned a new deal in west London despite ongoing talks. His wage demands are putting Chelsea off with the central defender wanting to become one of the highest paid earners at the club.

This is likely to be his final big contract of his career and Rudiger is looking to squeeze every last penny out of his next deal.

Rudiger is able to sign a pre-contract with clubs from January ahead of next summer if he doesn't agree an extension with Chelsea before then.

He gave an update on his future amid links to Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid insisting he hasn't spoken to any other clubs over a potential move next summer.

"For me, this will now be the most important decision of my professional career. I have never spoken to any other club than Chelsea," he emphasised.

Bayern boss Nagelsmann was quizzed on the German's future but remained coy, admitting he would look at the situation of Rudiger if he became available.

"I haven't spoken to Brazzo (Hasan Salihamidzic - Bayern Munich sporting director) about it and if I did, I wouldn't tell you either," he told the media.

"I just read that in the media as well. I'll have to see when the contract expires and then I'll see if I still have money in my wallet."

Tuchel is 'desperate' to keep hold of his fellow German but it is now out of his hands and now down to Chelsea to try to strike an agreement with the Champions League winner. But time is running out.

