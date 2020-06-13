RB Leipzig expect to lose Timo Werner to Chelsea this summer

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has admitted he doesn't think forward Timo Werner will be at the club next season.

The 24-year-old is set to make the switch to Chelsea this summer as the Blues are expected to trigger his £54 million release clause.

He will sign a five-year-deal in west London on a deal worth £9 million per-season.

But Werner's move to London is believed to have been delayed due to the German not being able to fly to England to complete the medical ahead of the proposed move as a result of having to then self-isolate on his return for 14 days.

Speaking to DAZN ahead Leipzig's 2-0 win against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, Nagelsmann conceded that he expects to lose the Germany international.

"I don't think he'll be here next year," said Nagelsmann on Friday.

Leipzig are facing losing their main striker next season and Nagelsmann believes Werner isn't possible to be replaced.

"It's not possible [to replace him], you can't clone a player. If Timo Werner leaves us, the main thing would be to replace 34 goals a season," he told Goal.

"That would be the main task, which perhaps could not be solved by just one player. It is important that we get the same output at the end of the day, that is the complex thing about the topic."

