Juventus & AC Milan eyeing loan move for Hakim Ziyech in the summer

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech could be on the move this summer having struggled for minutes under Thomas Tuchel so far.

Despite making a promising start to his Blues career, Ziyech has been plagued by recurring injury problems that've kept him in and out of the squad since mid-December.

According to Calciomercato [via The Daily Mail], Seria A duo Juventus and AC Milan are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old's situation at Stamford Bridge and are prepared to offer him a loan deal in the summer if he continues to struggle for game time.

Since Tuchel was announced as Blues boss in January, the Moroccan international has remained on the fringes of the first team, with the former PSG manager trusting the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Timo Werner to deliver in front of goal.

The attacker has notched two goals and four assists in 19 appearances across all competitions since signing for Chelsea in the summer for an estimated fee of €44 million [$53.2 million].

Ziyech has conceded that the demands and challenges of the Premier League are greater than those at any of his former clubs.

Prior to the his underwhelming showing in the west London outfit's 1-0 victory over Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth-round on Thursday night, Tuchel said that Ziyech needs to be given time to adapt to life at Chelsea and the Premier League.

Chelsea aren't short of options in attack by any stretch of imagination and despite him being one of the most gifted players in the dressing room, the competition for places up top has restricted Ziyech's role to a mere squad player under Tuchel.

The former Ajax star is in the prime of his career and will not accept a bit-part role in a squad filled with youth and should he fail to get minutes in the locker moving forward, there'll be a decision to make at the end of the season with there being no shortage of suitors vying for the forward's signature.

