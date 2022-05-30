Juventus and Lazio are showing interest in Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri this summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old spent the 2021/22 campaign at Lyon in France but will return and report back to Chelsea in July for pre-season.

Emerson was wanted back by Thomas Tuchel in January to help relieve their defensive problems due to the season-ending injury to Ben Chilwell, but the Ligue 1 outfit were reluctant to cut the loan deal short.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Tuchel is a big fan of Emerson but with Chilwell expected back for the return of pre-season training, Emerson is now the subject of interest in Italy.

As per Calciomercato, Juventus are keen on the Italy international and have been linked several times with the left-back.

Meanwhile, Lazio are also interested with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri looking to reunite with Emerson.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

But whether a move will be granted or not by Chelsea is another question. Tuchel will assess the team in pre-season, but an Athletic report has revealed the head coach's stance.

Tuchel is planning to offload Marcos Alonso this summer and is looking to make Emerson, upon his return, Chilwell's back-up in the team next season.,

Juventus are also interested in midfielder Jorginho who is out of contract next summer. It remains to be seen what his future holds in the capital, but the Blues are set to sort out several contract situations this summer and Jorginho is likely to be among that list.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube