Juventus confirm interest in Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has confirmed they would be open to signing Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window. 

Giroud, 34, has been in and out of the Blues side this season under Frank Lampard, but has been prolific in front of goal - netting eight goals in his previous seven outings. 

He's faced competition this season with Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner providing the Frenchman with competition in leading the line for Chelsea.

Giroud is keen to make the France squad for the European Championships this summer and game-time is crucial for the veteran, and has received plenty of interest from clubs across Europe.

Inter Milan and AC Milan have showed interest, as have Juventus and their manager Pirlo confirmed the Italian giants interest.

"He’d be handy!" Pirlo said on Giroud to DAZN following their 4-1 victory against Udinese on Sunday. 

"The window opens tomorrow, we already discussed with the club what we want to do and if there are any opportunities. We hope to do something over the next few days."

Giroud has only six months left on his deal in west London after penning a new one-year contract last summer. 

