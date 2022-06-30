Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene Comments On Chelsea Target Matthijs de Ligt

With negotiations for defender Matthijs de Ligt recently picking up speed, Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene's comments today should encourage Chelsea's pursuit.

Having been credibly linked to the Dutchman in recent weeks, it appears that the 22-year-old is high on manager Thomas Tuchel's wishlist this summer. This is understandable, given the likely departure of multiple first-team defenders in the coming weeks.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene spoke today to Tuttosport, saying that it is "impossible" to keep players that desire to leave the club. While this does seemingly open the door for the defender's exit, he went on to say that all three parties taking part in negotiations must be satisfied with the proposal before anything is finalized.

The Dutchman is both young and highly experienced in multiple leagues, which surely appeals to both Tuchel and the club. Defense has been the German's calling card since arriving in London and, in Matthijs de Ligt, he would be acquiring a defender he could build the club's future around.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Following the departure of Romelu Lukaku on loan, owner Todd Boehly has been very active in the transfer market. Raphinha and De Ligt seem to be the current priorities and, with Thomas Tuchel's desire to get as many transfers done as possible before pre-season begins, there may be movement in their pursuit of the Dutchman soon.

