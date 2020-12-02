SI.com
Juventus 'could convince' Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud to sign 18-month deal

Matt Debono

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud is the subject of interest from Serie A side Juventus this January. 

The 34-year-old has found himself with stiff competition under Frank Lampard this season, competing against Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham which has seen him be a regular on the Blues' bench. 

Giroud is looking to cement his place in the France squad ahead of the European Championships next summer, and French boss Didier Deschamps advised that the forward looked for regular playing time ahead of the Euros.

fbl-eng-pr-burnley-chelsea (2)
(Photo by ALEX LIVESEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lampard has previously admitted that he sees Giroud as an important part of the squad and wants him to stay, but fresh reports from Italy suggest that he could be convinced to leave.

Calciomercato, via Sport Witness, report that Juventus believe an 18-month contract offer could convince Giroud to depart west London in January. 

AC Milan and Inter Milan have also shown interest, but the report also states that the former won't provide Juve with any competition as they are satisfied with their attacking options. 

