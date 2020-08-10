Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Juventus cool interest in Jorginho following Maurizio Sarri sacking

Matt Debono

Juventus have cooled their interest in Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in recent days after they confirmed the departure of Maurizio Sarri. 

Sarri was sacked following Juventus' Champions League exit as they crashed out against Lyon on away goals in the last-16. 

Jorginho and Sarri have worked together at Napoli, and then when the boss was brought to Chelsea two years ago, Jorginho was acquired and made the switch to west London.

But after winning the Europa League in his first season, Sarri departed back to Italy but the 28-year-old remained in the English capital. 

chelsea-v-arsenal-uefa-europa-league-final (12)

Their connection has been long-standing and he was linked with a move back to Italy this summer and to Juventus, but that looks to now be off.

As per TuttoSport, Juventus have been tracking Jorginho for several weeks but are now no longer interested in the Italian after Sarri was sacked. 

Andrea Pirlo was brought immediately in to replace him despite the Italian side lifting their ninth consecutive Scudetto. 

Jorginho has featured heavily under Frank Lampard this season in the Premier League this season, playing 31 times, starting on 22 occasions.  

His agent Joao Santos has admitted previously that there had never been contact with Juventus prior to Sarri's sacking.

"Sarri has never called Jorginho personally to talk about Juventus," Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss.

fbl-eur-c3-chelsea-frankfurt

"I know there’s talk in the papers, but we have never had direct contact with Sarri or even director of sport Fabio Paratici.

"Everyone knows there is a very strong rapport between Sarri and Jorginho after five years working together, I’d be a hypocrite to deny that, but I also want to remind you that Jorginho has three years left on his Chelsea contract."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kai Havertz: Chelsea told to prioritise improving defence over 21-year-old

Owen Hargreaves believes Chelsea need to prioritise improving the defence before pursuing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

'We think it was a very successful season' - Chairman Bruce Buck delivers verdict on Frank Lampard's first year in charge at Chelsea

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has given head coach Frank Lampard the thumbs up following his first year in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Willian confirms he will leave Chelsea this summer

Willian has confirmed he will depart Chelsea after seven seasons at the club following the end of his contract.

Matt Debono

Willy Caballero wants to keep no.1 shirt at Chelsea after replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga as first choice

Willy Caballero has revealed he wants to continue being the number one for Chelsea after becoming the preferred choice in recent weeks.

Matt Debono

Chelsea target £20M move for Manchester City defender John Stones

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a move for Manchester City defender John Stones this summer.

Matt Debono

Pedro pens official farewell message to Chelsea

Pedro has taken to social media to write his farewell message as he leaves Chelsea after five years at the club.

Matt Debono

Chelsea are a 'work in progress', says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard believes Chelsea remain a 'work in progress' after reflecting on his first season in charge at the club.

Matt Debono

Reece James and N'Golo Kante earn praise from Frank Lampard post-Bayern defeat

Chelsea duo Reece James and N'Golo Kante have been praised by Frank Lampard for their performances despite the Blues losing 4-1 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea 'will be back stronger' next season

Frank Lampard insists his Chelsea side will be back next season stronger after their 2019/20 campaign came to an end.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard knows where Chelsea can improve in summer transfer window

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has admitted he knows where to strengthen this summer as the Blues look to build on a solid first year under his leadership.

Matt Debono