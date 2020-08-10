Juventus cool interest in Jorginho following Maurizio Sarri sacking

Juventus have cooled their interest in Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in recent days after they confirmed the departure of Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri was sacked following Juventus' Champions League exit as they crashed out against Lyon on away goals in the last-16.

Jorginho and Sarri have worked together at Napoli, and then when the boss was brought to Chelsea two years ago, Jorginho was acquired and made the switch to west London.

But after winning the Europa League in his first season, Sarri departed back to Italy but the 28-year-old remained in the English capital.

Their connection has been long-standing and he was linked with a move back to Italy this summer and to Juventus, but that looks to now be off.

As per TuttoSport, Juventus have been tracking Jorginho for several weeks but are now no longer interested in the Italian after Sarri was sacked.

Andrea Pirlo was brought immediately in to replace him despite the Italian side lifting their ninth consecutive Scudetto.

Jorginho has featured heavily under Frank Lampard this season in the Premier League this season, playing 31 times, starting on 22 occasions.

His agent Joao Santos has admitted previously that there had never been contact with Juventus prior to Sarri's sacking.

"Sarri has never called Jorginho personally to talk about Juventus," Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss.

"I know there’s talk in the papers, but we have never had direct contact with Sarri or even director of sport Fabio Paratici.

"Everyone knows there is a very strong rapport between Sarri and Jorginho after five years working together, I’d be a hypocrite to deny that, but I also want to remind you that Jorginho has three years left on his Chelsea contract."

