Juventus lead Inter Milan in race to sign Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri

Juventus reportedly lead the race to sign Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri this summer.

Emerson, 26, has fallen down the pecking order this season, and his situation hasn't changed under Thomas Tuchel. He has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season, features just twice under Tuchel.

He reportedly wants to leave Chelsea this summer for a return to Serie A, with the Blues believed to be ready to allow him to leave for around £17 million.

A fresh report from Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sempre Inter, claims Juventus are leading the race for the Italian defender ahead of Antonio Conte's Inter Milan.

Napoli have also been linked with the 26-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

Although Emerson hasn't been involved heavily under Tuchel, he has been full of praise for the Chelsea head coach, who remains unbeaten in his opening 14 games in charge (W10, D4).

Speaking to Globo Esporte, he said: "Thomas arrived here and, on the first day, we noticed the organisation that his team has.

"He shows us a lot of videos, details and information that help us a lot on the pitch. The team is well organised, and he’s doing a sensational job.

"We need to take advantage of this, get the best out of him. We have entered the final stage of the season, we have the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Champions League, and we just need to work out some details and keep doing what we are doing."

