Skip to main content

Report: Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt Has ‘Chosen’ Chelsea as His Next Club

Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly made a decision about his future after being linked with a move to Chelsea.

Chelsea have had a fair few centre-back targets this summer already. Sevilla's Jules Kounde is one of the names who was thought to be the Blues' number one target.

However, with the Spanish side wanting a crazy amount of money, Todd Boehly seems to have changed his mind on what defender to get.

Matthijs de Ligt

The main transfer target for Chelsea now seems to be Juventus' De Ligt. Recently, there were even reports that Thomas Tuchel's side have already made an official approach to the Italian side for the Dutch centre-back.

Now, Italian site La Repubblica, via Blue_Footy, has claimed that De Ligt has chosen to play in the Premier League with Chelsea next season.

The report also states that the Blues have already made an official bid for the Dutchman that Juve turned down.

De Ligt
Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, the Italian side are expecting a new proposal from Boehly in the next few hours.

This deal seems like a full-blown conclusion now. Saying that, Raphinha was also very close and we know how that transfer story is playing out.

Hopefully Chelsea's new owner can get this deal done as soon as possible so De Ligt can join Tuchel and his new teammates for the pre-season tour.

Read More Chelsea News

Raphinha Leeds United
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Refuse To Give Up Raphinha Deal Despite Barcelona's Confidence

By Melissa Edwards59 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea, Bayern Munich & Napoli All Interested in Signing Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

By Callum Baker-Ellis1 hour ago
Marcos Alonso
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Closing In On Bargain Deal For Chelsea's Marcos Alonso

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
chelsea-v-newcastle-united-premier-league (4)
News

News: Take a Look At Chelsea's Fantasy Premier League Prices For The 22/23 Season

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
De Ligt Juventus
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Prepared to Make Bid for Netherlands and Juventus Defender Matthjs De Ligt

By Finn Glowacki2 hours ago
imago1012514754h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Still Interested In Blues Italian Midfielder Jorghino

By Connor Dossi-White3 hours ago
Raheem Sterling Trent Alexander-Arnold
Transfer News

Raheem Sterling Is Selling His House to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Amid Chelsea Transfer Rumours

By Callum Baker-Ellis4 hours ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi
News

‘Delighted to Be Back’ - Callum Hudson-Odoi on Returning to Pre-season Training

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago