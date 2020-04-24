Absolute Chelsea
Juventus ready to offer Alex Sandro to land Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri

Matt Debono

Juventus are keen on bringing Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri back to Italy this summer and are ready to offer a player-exchange to land the Italian. 

Maurizio Sarri, formerly of Chelsea, is now the manager of Juventus and is ready to reunite with Emerson this summer after a season apart. 

The 25-year-old has found himself low down in the pecking order under Frank Lampard this season, with Marcos Alonso and captain Cesar Azpilicueta favoured.

MORE: Chelsea are interested in signing LOSC Lille defender Gabriel this summer.

Player Profile:

And now the Italian defender could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge with his former boss Maurizio Sarri ready to make a move for Emerson. 

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are ready to offer left-back Alex Sandro as part of a deal to lure Chelsea into allowing Emerson to depart back to Italy. 

However, Juventus value Alex Sandro more than Emerson which would leave Chelsea needing to offer a transfer sum to suit the Italian side's valuation. 

Chelsea are also believed to be interested in the services of Leicester City's Ben Chilwell and FC Porto's Alex Telles as Frank Lampard looks to bolster his defensive options after a shaky season at the back for the Blues. 

