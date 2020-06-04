Bayer Leverkusen hoping to keep Chelsea target Kai Havertz for another season

Bayer Leverkusen managing director Rudi Voller is hoping they can keep hold of midfielder Kai Havertz for another year, with heavy interest being shown in the German,

The Leverkusen chief believes Havertz will go on to join a 'world-class club' but is hoping they can keep him for one final year.

Havertz, 20, has enjoyed a fine season in the Bundesliga - scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in the 19/20 campaign, including the winner in their recent 1-0 win against SC Freiburg.

Following his stellar season, he has reportedly attracted interest from European heavyweights Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Voller is hoping Leverkusen can keep hold of one of their most prized assets for a final season before Havertz moves on.

"I'm honest, I always have such a small hope that we can and will keep him here for another year," Voller said on Havertz's future at the club.

The 20-year-old has been valued at £90 million by Leverkusen, and despite the impact of the coronavirus crisis, Voller believes his valuation will not be affected.

"It doesn't change the fact that he's already a world-class player anyway, that's what he was before. Now the attention is even more on him," he added.

"He will switch to an absolute world-class club at some point."

