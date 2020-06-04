Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Bayer Leverkusen hoping to keep Chelsea target Kai Havertz for another season

Matt Debono

Bayer Leverkusen managing director Rudi Voller is hoping they can keep hold of midfielder Kai Havertz for another year, with heavy interest being shown in the German,

The Leverkusen chief believes Havertz will go on to join a 'world-class club' but is hoping they can keep him for one final year.

Havertz, 20, has enjoyed a fine season in the Bundesliga - scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in the 19/20 campaign, including the winner in their recent 1-0 win against SC Freiburg.

47294862

Following his stellar season, he has reportedly attracted interest from European heavyweights Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Voller is hoping Leverkusen can keep hold of one of their most prized assets for a final season before Havertz moves on.

"I'm honest, I always have such a small hope that we can and will keep him here for another year," Voller said on Havertz's future at the club.

The 20-year-old has been valued at £90 million by Leverkusen, and despite the impact of the coronavirus crisis, Voller believes his valuation will not be affected.

"It doesn't change the fact that he's already a world-class player anyway, that's what he was before. Now the attention is even more on him," he added.

"He will switch to an absolute world-class club at some point."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Diego Costa handed six-month prison sentence and fine after tax fraud following move to Chelsea in 2014

Diego Costa has been issued with a six-month prison sentence and a hefty fine for tax fraud by the Spanish authorities.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Pedro set to join AS Roma after 'agreeing two-year-deal'

Chelsea forward Pedro has decided to join Italian side AS Roma this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Matt Debono

Tammy Abraham opens up on racist abuse after missing Chelsea penalty vs Liverpool

Tammy Abraham has admitted he lost confidence after missing his penalty against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup defeat back in August.

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud reminisces on Chelsea's Europa League triumph against former club Arsenal

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has looked back on the Blues' Europa League win against Arsenal on May 29th 2019, which saw Maurizio Sarri's side claim glory in Baku.

Matt Debono

FA Cup quarter-finals set to take place on June 27/28

The Football Association has confirmed the dates of when the Emirates FA Cup will return, with provisional dates set for the remaining rounds.

Matt Debono

Agent confirms Chelsea talks with FC Porto winger Jesus Corona

The agent of FC Porto winger Jesus Corona has revealed that Chelsea have been in contact over the Mexican's services.

Matt Debono

N'Golo Kante begins solo running at Chelsea training ground after returning from compassionate leave

Frank Lampard has been handed a boost after Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante returned to the club's training base in Cobham to begin solo running.

Matt Debono

Premier League season set to return on June 17

The Premier League is set to return on Wednesday 17 June, three months after the league was brought to a halt following the coronavirus crisis.

Matt Debono

Pulisic tipped to play 'big part' for Chelsea next season but should expect competition

Christian Pulisic has been tipped to play a key role for Chelsea next season but has been warned that he should expect to face competition.

Matt Debono

Report: Bayern Munich & PSG enquire about Chelsea midfielder Jorginho

Jorginho has been at the centre of speculation this season surrounding his future at Chelsea, and it's set to continue heading into the summer.

Matt Debono