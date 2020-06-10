Report: Chelsea table contract offer to Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz

Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz by offering him a deal to make the switch to west London.

Frank Lampard is keen to bolster his squad this summer after a successful first season in charge of the Blues and is ready to add Havertz to an already-joined Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, who is on the verge of signing from RB Leipzig.

Bayern Munich are also interested in the Germany international who is valued in the region of £89 million by Leverkusen.

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira claims that Lampard's side have offered the 20-year-old a five-year-deal worth €8 million-a-year.

But he also claims that Leverkusen would accept £71.2 million for Havertz as the Blues look to negotiate a fee around £70 million.

Havertz has been the star man for the German side this season scoring 14 goals and getting seven assists in 34 games in the Bundesliga and Champions League combined.

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller hasn't given up hope of Havertz remaining at the club beyond this summer.

"We haven't given up hope that he'll stay with us. We try to give him every possibility that he can call up his qualities.

"He made that outstanding in the second half of the season."

Chelsea have turned to Havertz after it was reported that they believe Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho will make the move to fellow Premier League side Manchester United.

