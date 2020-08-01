Absolute Chelsea
Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz admits Kai Havertz has made his mind up over future amid switch to Chelsea nearing

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz' future has been decided and it will be left up to him to announce it, according to Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz. 

The 21-year-old has told Leverkusen that he wants to leave this summer with Chelsea set to land the German international for £72 million plus add-ons. 

He has recorded 17 goals and eight assists for Leverkusen this season, which has attracted attention from across Europe but Frank Lampard's look set to win the race. 

Leverkusen still have their Europa League campaign to complete which sees them face Rangers next week in the last-16, and it's reported that Chelsea are happy to wait to seal the transfer until their European adventure ends. 

But their manager Bosz has revealed that Havertz has made a decision and the 'crucial call' could be made any day.

"I talk to Kai a lot and try to feel what all this does to him. For example, these daily rumours about transfers," Bosz told Deutschen Presse-Agentur.

fbl-friendly-ger-fra
Timo Werner [left] and Antonio Rudiger [right] are set to become Kai Havertz' new teammates next season.

"I keep finding that Kai is handling all of this very well. I don't think he will stop playing at 29 [like Andre Schurrle].

"Yes, I know what he wants to do, but of course I'm not going to give it away, it's up to him."

"I couldn't say. Perhaps the crucial call will come today, maybe next week, maybe not at all."

If he were to make the switch to west London which he is expected to, Havertz will join fellow Germans Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner. 

----------

