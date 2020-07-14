Absolute Chelsea
Kai Havertz hands Chelsea boost as midfielder wants to leave Bayer Leverkusen regardless of Champions League qualification

Ben Davies

Chelsea target Kai Havertz wants to leave German club Bayer Leverkusen irrespective of playing Champions League football next season, and is also interested in becoming part of a long-term projecting handing Chelsea a welcome boost in their pursuit.

The Blues have been heavily linked with the young midfielder in recent weeks, and are reportedly the front runners for the 21-year-old, as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are unable to meet the asking price due to their own financial situations this season.

There has been plenty of activity in the transfer window already this season, with Frank Lampard's men making the acquisitions of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, with the latter arriving at the club and participating in training at Cobham.

https---specials-images.forbesimg.com-imageserve-1203738627-0x0
Havertz has already had success in European competition this year making three Europa League appearances netting three times for the German outfit.

According to BBC Sport, European football is not the only important factor when considering a switch away from Leverkusen, with the midfielder reportedly open to a club with a long-term plan such as Lampard's at Chelsea.

The young prodigy has also been reportedly 'dreaming' of a switch to play in the Premier League and providing Chelsea can match the asking price of £90 million, the move could be sealed in the coming months.

Lampard has remained coy on speculation linking the Blues to Havertz and has previously said that 'no bids' have been tabled to the German side despite reports suggesting otherwise.

With several incomings being proposed by various reports, the future of several current Chelsea players has been brought into doubt, but Frank Lampard insists that current midfielders Mason Mount and Jorginho remain part of his plans, even if Havertz makes the switch to west London.

----------

