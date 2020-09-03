Kai Havertz has reportedly not yet undergone his Chelsea medical ahead of his proposed move to England.

The 21-year-old is on the verge of completing a £90 million deal including add-ons to the Blues this summer, but no deal has yet been announced.

Upon his arrival, he's expected to sign a five-year-deal in west London and will join up with fellow Germans Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner in Frank Lampard's squad.

Reports surfaced that Havertz had flown to London at the weekend to complete his medical prior to his transfer being announced, however there are now fresh reports which are contrary to those initial stories.

Sky Germany and Goal now report that the Germany international is yet to complete his medical checks.

Reports out of Germany suggests that Havertz could fly to London on Saturday should he receive permission for the German national team to tie up the final details before his deal his confirmed and announced by the clubs.

Once Havertz does complete his move though to the English capital, a matter of when not if, he will become the most expensive Germany player of all-time and will become Chelsea's new club-record signing.

Havertz will add to the list of new additions this summer following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech, Werner, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva, as well as Malang Sarr.

Chelsea begin their 2020/21 Premier League campaign away to Brighton and Hove Albion on September 14.

