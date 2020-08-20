SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Kai Havertz to Chelsea latest: Talks continue, new meeting planned, parties relaxed a deal will be completed

Matt Debono

Chelsea's move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz has dominated the transfer window in recent weeks. 

Since the acquisition of Timo Werner, his German compatriot has been the centre of the headlines concerning Frank Lampard's side in this transfer window. 

With the Blues set to return to training on Friday 21 August, and Leverkusen returning on August 28, an agreement is looking to be reached prior to the German side returning to pre-season training. 

Havertz has agreed personal terms in west London with a five-year-deal lined up, but talks remain ongoing for a transfer fee.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the deal stating that there will be a 'new meeting soon' to continue negotiations for the 21-year-old. 

Chelsea remain confident in their pursuit of Havertz who recorded 12 goals and six assists last season in the Bundesliga, with the player wanting a move to Stamford Bridge. 

Leverkusen have reportedly given the Blues a deadline until August 28 to finalise a deal as they don't want it to affect their preparations for the new season. 

There was an update on the transfer fee after Leverkusen were reported to lower their demands to €95 million, while Chelsea increased their offer to €85 million, which sees the two parties getting closer to striking an agreement, however it leaves the Blues still short. 

But all parties remain relaxed that a deal will be finalised and completed this summer, per Kevin Palmer, which would see Havertz become the most expensive German player in history and he will also likely become Chelsea's club-record signing this summer. 

