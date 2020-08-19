SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Kai Havertz will become the most expensive German in history when he completes move to Chelsea

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz will become the most expensive German in history should he complete his switch to Chelsea this summer. 

The 21-year-one is on the verge of joining the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen with the two clubs in negotiations over a fee for the German. 

Havertz will sign a five-year-deal in west London, but there is a difference in valuation between the two clubs. 

Chelsea are looking to offer £58.6 million plus add-ons, while Leverkusen are holding out for £87 million.

Regardless of what fee is agreed between the two valuations either party has currently, Kai Havertz would become the most expensive German transfer in history. 

Timo Werner, who recently joined Chelsea, is currently the most expensive German player with the £47.5 million transfer from RB Leipzig. 

47820580

He would also likely become the Blues' club-record signing, surpassing the £71 million fee that they paid Athletic Bilbao for Kepa Arrizabalaga back in 2017. 

Chelsea have a deadline until August 28 to seal the deal with that date being marked as the Leverkusen squad return to training ahead of the 2020/21 season. 

Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has previously told German newspaper Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger that talks would occur once their 2019/20 season had finished.

"It has always been clear that there will be talks once the Europa League is over for us. Still, there is no formal offer yet.

"Kai has told us about his desire to make the next step. Whether that can be materialised soon, I can't say at the moment."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea set to open Conor Gallagher contract talks as several Premier League clubs eye midfielder

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is the subject of heavy interest from several Premier League sides as the Blues look to open fresh contract talks.

Matt Debono

Sergio Reguilón to Chelsea latest: Blues lead race for 23-year-old, €25M transfer fee

Chelsea are in pole position to sign Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilón this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Matt Debono

Jose Gimenez makes Frank Lampard and Chelsea admission

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez has revealed he would have liked to play with current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard in his playing days.

Matt Debono

Latest on Chelsea's interest in Man Utd duo Dean Henderson and Sergio Romero

Chelsea are in pursuit of a goalkeeper as Kepa Arrizabalaga's future at the club looks all but over in west London.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard reveals how Ziyech and Werner signings will impact Chelsea

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner at the club will inject quality in the squad but could increase the levels of training.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic tipped to become one of Chelsea's most important player over next five to 10 years

Christian Pulisic has been tipped to become one of Chelsea's most important players in the next five to 10 years.

Matt Debono

Chelsea hoping to lower Kai Havertz transfer fee after falling short with £58M bid

Chelsea are hoping to lower the asking price for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz to Chelsea could be resolved in the next 10 days

The transfer saga surrounding Kai Havertz could be finally coming to an end by the end of August ahead of the new season.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Willian reveals former Blue David Luiz urged him to join Arsenal after leaving Chelsea

Willian left Chelsea after seven years at the club this summer and has revealed David Luiz told him to make the switch across London to Arsenal.

Matt Debono

Leicester City in negotiations with Ajax for €45M star to replace Ben Chilwell

Leicester City are in talks with Ajax to sign left-back Nicolas Tagliafico this summer as they look to replace Ben Chilwell.

Matt Debono