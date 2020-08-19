Kai Havertz will become the most expensive German in history should he complete his switch to Chelsea this summer.

The 21-year-one is on the verge of joining the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen with the two clubs in negotiations over a fee for the German.

Havertz will sign a five-year-deal in west London, but there is a difference in valuation between the two clubs.

Chelsea are looking to offer £58.6 million plus add-ons, while Leverkusen are holding out for £87 million.

Regardless of what fee is agreed between the two valuations either party has currently, Kai Havertz would become the most expensive German transfer in history.

Timo Werner, who recently joined Chelsea, is currently the most expensive German player with the £47.5 million transfer from RB Leipzig.

He would also likely become the Blues' club-record signing, surpassing the £71 million fee that they paid Athletic Bilbao for Kepa Arrizabalaga back in 2017.

Chelsea have a deadline until August 28 to seal the deal with that date being marked as the Leverkusen squad return to training ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has previously told German newspaper Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger that talks would occur once their 2019/20 season had finished.

"It has always been clear that there will be talks once the Europa League is over for us. Still, there is no formal offer yet.

"Kai has told us about his desire to make the next step. Whether that can be materialised soon, I can't say at the moment."

