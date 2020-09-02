SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Bayer Leverkusen confirm departure of Kevin Volland as Kai Havertz nears Chelsea move

Matt Debono

Chelsea are expected to confirm the transfer of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this week after the German completed his medical ahead of his switch to west London.

The 21-year-old underwent his medical in London on Sunday, according to reports in Germany, and the deal is now just an announcement away.

He is currently on international duty with the Germany squad, and Chelsea duo Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner, for their Nations League matches later this week.

Leverkusen recently confirmed that they didn't expect Havertz nor forward Kevin Volland to train with the club again as the pair looked destined to depart. 

"Unfortunately, our squad has not yet been determined. I no longer expect that Volland and Havertz will train with us again. It's possible that other players will also switch."

They have already lined up Havertz' replacement from AS Roma as Patrik Schick is expected to arrive this summer. 

And the German side confirmed the exit of Volland to AS Monaco on Wednesday morning. 

This could see the departure of Havertz from Leverkusen to Chelsea nearing as an announcement is imminent. 

He will join Frank Lampard's side on a five-year-deal this summer in a deal worth £90 million including add-ons. 

Antonio Rudiger also hopes that Havertz will join him at Chelsea after he played his part in bringing Werner from RB Leipzig.

"I made my contribution to Timo. I hope that it will happen with Kai too." 

Transfer News

