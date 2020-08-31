Kai Havertz' blockbuster summer transfer to Chelsea is getting closer and closer ahead of the new season.

The 21-year-old is expected to complete a £90 million move to west London to join Frank Lampard's side and fellow Germans Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger.

Havertz will sign a five-year-deal in England and after several times of denying any move to the Blues, his current club Bayer Leverkusen have now admitted defeat.

"Unfortunately, our squad has not yet been determined. I no longer expect that Volland and Havertz will train with us again," manager Peter Bosz admitted. "It's possible that other players will also switch. We definitely have to bring players in too."

Havertz linked up with the German National Team on Monday in Stuttgart ahead of their Nations League fixtures against Spain and Switzerland.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the announcement is 'just a matter of time now' as the announcement is prepared, medicals still to be completed and for the contracts to be finalised.

He was told last week that a deal was completed and that he will become a Chelsea player this summer.

Havertz will become the most expensive German player of all-time and is set to be Chelsea's new club-record signing.

He will be the Blues' seventh summer signing following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech, Werner, Xavier Mbuyamba, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva.

Declan Rice has been strongly linked with a move to west London whilst a new goalkeeper has also been targeted this summer.

Chelsea begin their 2020/21 Premier League campaign on September 14 away to Brighton and Hove Albion.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube