Kai Havertz has undergone his medical ahead of his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea this summer.

The 21-year-old is set to complete his move to west London shortly after the two clubs agreed an initial £72 million fee for the Germany international, which will see him become the most expensive German player of all-time and Chelsea's new club-record signing.

The deal includes a further £18 million in add-ons as Havertz is set to sign a five-year-deal at Stamford Bridge.

But as per Christian Falk, Havertz underwent his medical prior to his transfer on Sunday in London after he joined up with the Germany squad on Monday for their Nations League matches against Spain and Switzerland.

Fabrizio Romano also added to the report that the two clubs already signed the agreement for Havertz nine days ago as a move closes in, with an announcement all that is left to be made.

He states that the Blues are already preparing an official announcement, which is expected to be done by the end of the week.

Havertz will join fellow Germans Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger at the club, and will join other signings Hakim Ziyech, Werner, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva in Frank Lampard's side next season.

Chelsea will need to register Havertz before Thursday if he plays for Germany to be able to apply for an exemption on sporting grounds for him so he therefore doesn't have to quarantine in the UK upon his arrival from international duty. Otherwise he could miss the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

They kick off their campaign away to Brighton and Hove Albion on September 14.

