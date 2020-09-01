SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Kai Havertz undergoes medical ahead of Chelsea move after Bayer Leverkusen and Blues sign agreement for Germany international

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz has undergone his medical ahead of his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea this summer.

The 21-year-old is set to complete his move to west London shortly after the two clubs agreed an initial £72 million fee for the Germany international, which will see him become the most expensive German player of all-time and Chelsea's new club-record signing. 

The deal includes a further £18 million in add-ons as Havertz is set to sign a five-year-deal at Stamford Bridge.

But as per Christian Falk, Havertz underwent his medical prior to his transfer on Sunday in London after he joined up with the Germany squad on Monday for their Nations League matches against Spain and Switzerland.

48021536

Fabrizio Romano also added to the report that the two clubs already signed the agreement for Havertz nine days ago as a move closes in, with an announcement all that is left to be made. 

He states that the Blues are already preparing an official announcement, which is expected to be done by the end of the week.

Havertz will join fellow Germans Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger at the club, and will join other signings Hakim Ziyech, Werner, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva in Frank Lampard's side next season.

Chelsea will need to register Havertz before Thursday if he plays for Germany to be able to apply for an exemption on sporting grounds for him so he therefore doesn't have to quarantine in the UK upon his arrival from international duty. Otherwise he could miss the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

They kick off their campaign away to Brighton and Hove Albion on September 14.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kai Havertz to Chelsea latest: Leverkusen admit defeat as Blues closing in on £90M deal

Kai Havertz' blockbuster summer transfer to Chelsea is getting closer and closer ahead of the new season.

Matt Debono

Will Christian Pulisic be wearing the no.10 shirt at Chelsea next season?

Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner made their first appearances in Chelsea colours on Saturday against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Matt Debono

by

Roddaculous

Kai Havertz delivers verdict on Timo Werner's performance vs Brighton

Chelsea forward Timo Werner didn't take long to get on the scoresheet for the first time in a Blues shirt.

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner deliver verdicts on their first Chelsea appearance

Chelsea stars Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have reacted to their first performances in Blues colours following the 1-1 friendly draw against Brighton.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard provides update on Hakim Ziyech's knee injury

Hakim Ziyech was taken off during Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon at the Amex Stadium.

Matt Debono

Brighton 1-1 Chelsea: Pascal Gross' late penalty cancels out Timo Werner's early goal

Timo Werner's early goal wasn't enough for Chelsea as they conceded a late penalty to mark their pre-season off with a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea | Pre-Season

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in their first outing of pre-season ahead of the new season next month.

Matt Debono

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Pre-Season

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday in their first game of pre-season.

Matt Debono

Thiago Silva reveals why he joined Chelsea on free transfer

Thiago Silva has admitted he has joined Chelsea to challenge for titles after he completed his transfer to the club on Friday.

Matt Debono

Thiago Silva joins Chelsea on free transfer

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva has signed an initial one-year-deal at Chelsea this summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy