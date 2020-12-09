NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Kepa Arrizabalaga & Antonio Rudiger could be sold to fund move for Declan Rice

Author:
Publish date:

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Antonio Rudiger could be moved on permanently in order to fund a move for Declan Rice in the January transfer window.

Both players started in the 1-1 draw against Krasnodar on Tuesday night, but are set to drop back out of the team as they struggle to force their way into Frank Lampard's first team plans.

west-ham-united-v-newcastle-united-premier-league

According to The Transfer Window Podcast, The Blues will be willing to sell their record signing in addition to Rudiger, in order to try and meet the asking price of West Ham for long-term midfield target Declan Rice.

READ MORE: Frank Lampard provides major Hakim Ziyech update

Frank Lampard is a known admirer or the England international and with Arrizabalaga and Rudiger's futures in doubt, they may be used as bargaining chips in any move that can be completed in the mid-season window.

chelsea-fc-v-fc-krasnodar-group-e-uefa-champions-league-5

Another piece of recruitment from the Blues would see their squad strengthen even further, with calls already from former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher that the Blues can compete with the likes of Manchester City for the Premier League title with their current squad.

----------

chelsea-fc-v-fc-krasnodar-group-e-uefa-champions-league
