Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Tammy Abraham & Kepa Arrizabalaga respond to Chelsea's reported deal to sign Timo Werner

Matt Debono

Chelsea are closing in on a huge summer signing after agreeing a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner. 

The 24-year-old is set to make the switch to London to join the Blues after agreeing personal terms with the club, with the German expected to earn £200,000-a-week in west London on a five-year-deal. 

Frank Lampard's side will trigger the £54 million release clause in Werner's contract, which will see them beat Liverpool to his transfer after the Reds pulled out due to financial reasons. 

It's a major signing for the Blues who were looking to make two marquee signings in the summer window.

Chelsea stars Kepa Arrizabalaga and Tammy Abraham reacted to the rumours of the German signing for the Blues on Instagram after 'liking' a post on Instagram linking Werner to Chelsea. 

Antonio Rudiger, who was reported to have played a part in the deal, also 'liked' the post but he was quick to 'unlike' it. 

This will be Chelsea's second signing of the summer after Hakim Ziyech's transfer was agreed shortly after the January transfer window. 

Ben Chilwell has also been heavily linked with a move to the club this summer. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Revealed: Chelsea's provisional fixture list ahead of Premier League restart

Chelsea are set to return to Premier League action this month with the season set to get back underway following the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Debono

Chelsea close in on £54M transfer of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner after personal terms agreed

Chelsea are on the verge of landing a marquee signing this summer in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea in talks with Leipzig forward Timo Werner over five-year-deal

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is set to leave the club this summer, and Chelsea are now firm favourites to land the striker.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Diego Costa handed six-month prison sentence and fine after tax fraud following move to Chelsea in 2014

Diego Costa has been issued with a six-month prison sentence and a hefty fine for tax fraud by the Spanish authorities.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Social Watch: Antonio Rudiger fuels 'Timo Werner to Chelsea' move

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has fuelled Timo Werner's reported transfer to Stamford Bridge after his latest activity on social media.

Matt Debono

Pedro set to join AS Roma after 'agreeing two-year-deal'

Chelsea forward Pedro has decided to join Italian side AS Roma this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Matt Debono

Bayer Leverkusen hoping to keep Chelsea target Kai Havertz for another season

Bayer Leverkusen managing director Rudi Voller is hoping they can keep hold of midfielder Kai Havertz for another year, with heavy interest being shown in the German,

Matt Debono

Tammy Abraham opens up on racist abuse after missing Chelsea penalty vs Liverpool

Tammy Abraham has admitted he lost confidence after missing his penalty against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup defeat back in August.

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud reminisces on Chelsea's Europa League triumph against former club Arsenal

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has looked back on the Blues' Europa League win against Arsenal on May 29th 2019, which saw Maurizio Sarri's side claim glory in Baku.

Matt Debono

FA Cup quarter-finals set to take place on June 27/28

The Football Association has confirmed the dates of when the Emirates FA Cup will return, with provisional dates set for the remaining rounds.

Matt Debono