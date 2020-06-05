Tammy Abraham & Kepa Arrizabalaga respond to Chelsea's reported deal to sign Timo Werner

Chelsea are closing in on a huge summer signing after agreeing a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

The 24-year-old is set to make the switch to London to join the Blues after agreeing personal terms with the club, with the German expected to earn £200,000-a-week in west London on a five-year-deal.

Frank Lampard's side will trigger the £54 million release clause in Werner's contract, which will see them beat Liverpool to his transfer after the Reds pulled out due to financial reasons.

It's a major signing for the Blues who were looking to make two marquee signings in the summer window.

Chelsea stars Kepa Arrizabalaga and Tammy Abraham reacted to the rumours of the German signing for the Blues on Instagram after 'liking' a post on Instagram linking Werner to Chelsea.

Antonio Rudiger, who was reported to have played a part in the deal, also 'liked' the post but he was quick to 'unlike' it.

This will be Chelsea's second signing of the summer after Hakim Ziyech's transfer was agreed shortly after the January transfer window.

Ben Chilwell has also been heavily linked with a move to the club this summer.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube