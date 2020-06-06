Kurt Zouma 'most likely' to leave Chelsea as Blues eye Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake

Chelsea are interested in bringing Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake back to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Ake departed for the south coast back in 2017 and now the Blues are interesting in reuniting with the Dutchman.

Frank Lampard is looking to bolster his defence in west London and has eyed a summer move for Ake, after opting not to exercise the buy-back clause earlier this year for him.

According to the Guardian, Chelsea are interested in re-signing Nathan Ake, with the defender potentially available for a cheaper if Eddie Howe’s side were to be relegated to the Championship.

The Cherries are currently in 18th place ahead of the Premier League starting but with four of the top six left to play, it could provide the Blues with an opening to get a bargain this summer.

Ake is a versatile defender who can play at both left-back and centre-half - two positions which Frank Lampard is targeting this summer.

But with the Blues' interest in Ake, the Daily Star report that Lampard will listen to offers for their centre-backs, with Kurt Zouma the most likely to leave.

