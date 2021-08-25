August 25, 2021
Kurt Zouma's West Ham Move ‘Back on’ & 'Ready to go’

The latest in a crazy turn of events.
Author:
Publish date:

Kurt Zouma's potential move to West Ham United is 'back on' and the player is 'ready to go' to the Hammers, according to reports.

The move has been in doubt in recent hours but there is another twist in the tale.

It was previously reported that the proposed transfer was 'called off' as there was complications with Zouma's agents, however it appears that the move will go ahead.

Zouma 11

It was believed that this could scupper Chelsea's deal to sign Jules Kounde this summer due to the Blues waiting on Zouma's departure before making their move for the Sevilla defender, however news broke recently that Kounde is set to join Chelsea in a £43 million transfer.

Jason Burt of the Telegraph tweeted a miraculous u-turn had occured with the deal 'back on'. Firstly, the journalist reported that the deal had collapsed as Zouma's agents were being 'very difficult' but moments later he reported that the deal is back on and ready to go.

Jacob Steinberg confirmed the miraculous turn of events as he said 'Zouma is ready to go to West Ham, who are working to make sure the deal doesn't fall apart'.

lampard rudi zouma

Zouma's medical was scheduled ahead of his £25 million move to the Hammers and a deal could happen quickly once the stumbling block is resolved, causing a domino effect that will see Sevilla's Kounde finally join Thomas Tuchel's side.

There will no doubt be more to follow as the story progresses into the coming hours and days.

