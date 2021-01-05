Frank Lampard sees Declan Rice as long-term replacement for Thiago Silva

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will look to operate Declan Rice at the heart of defence should a move materialise in January or in the summer.

Rice, 21, is one of Chelsea's top transfer targets going into the January transfer window.

Despite having played in central midfield for almost the entirety of his time at West Ham, according to The Sun, Declan Rice is seen by Frank Lampard as Kurt Zouma's long-term partner in central defence.

Rice has emerged as one of the most talented midfielders in the Premier League with 13 international caps with England as well.

His trajectory has been on the up in recent months, with him being heavily linked with a return back to his boyhood club in Chelsea, with the likes of Manchester United interested as well.

\West Ham manager David Moyes isn't planning to let Rice leave anytime soon but despite the pandemic, Chelsea will have to pay up if they are to get the deal over the line.

With Chelsea going through a rough patch of form in the league, having taken just four points off the last 18 available, Frank Lampard could be looking to make a few additions to his star-studded squad.

Rice has shown that he is more than capable of filling in at center-half - he's got the technical ability, composure and mentality required to adapt and evolve his game, as per the manager's vision.

It may be worth noting that the wage bills are piling up at the club and they need to sanction a few departures before any sort of deal can be struck.

