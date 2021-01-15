Latest: Chelsea set AC Milan €30M asking price for Fikayo Tomori

Chelsea outcast Fikayo Tomori is close to sealing a loan switch [with an option to buy] to AC Milan in the coming days.

Tomori, 23, is set to depart on loan this month as he looks for game time, and AC Milan are leading the race and in talks with Chelsea over a loan deal.

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, negotiations are ongoing between Chelsea and AC Milan for Tomori - a loan move with an option to buy for around €30 million is close to being agreed upon.

Chelsea have reportedly given the go-ahead to let Tomori to join AC Milan on loan, with one report in Italy suggesting it's a loan deal with an option to buy.

ESPN's Matteo Bonetti recently revealed that Tomori is of interest but a back-up option to Mohamed Simakan of Strasbourg, who remains the primary target for the Italian outfit.

However, it has now been revealed by Sky Germany that Simakan has agreed to join RB Leipzig, which could see Milan turn their full attentions to Tomori.

Lampard confirmed that Tomori is still part of the long-term plans at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea boss said: "He[Tomori] absolutely has a long-term future. We will see if and when he goes out on loan.

"The moment I got close with Fikayo is when I took him on loan to Derby and he was player of the year there and one of the best players in the Championship that year."

A permanent deal at the end of a loan spell would, however, not go down well with the Chelsea supporters, with many believing Tomori has been treated unfairly this season in terms of his lack of selection.

