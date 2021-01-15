Latest: AC Milan reach loan agreement with Chelsea for Fikayo Tomori

AC Milan have turned their full attention to Chelsea outcast, Fikayo Tomori, after ruling out a move for RB Leipzig's Mohammad Simakan.

Tomori, 23, is set to depart on loan this month as he looks for game time, and AC Milan are expected to seal a move for the Englishman in the coming days.

According to this morning's edition of Gazzetta dello Sport via Sempre Milan, the Italian club have their eyes set on a loan move [with an option to buy] for Tomori, having halted their pursuit of Simakan, following a knee injury that has ruled him out of action for two months.

(Photo by Andy Rowland)

As reported by Italian journalist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, negotiations are ongoing between Chelsea and AC Milan for Tomori - a loan move with an option to buy for around €30 million is close to being agreed upon.

Chelsea have reportedly given the go-ahead to let Tomori to join AC Milan on loan, with one report in Italy suggesting it's a loan deal with an option to buy.

ESPN's Matteo Bonetti recently revealed that Tomori is of interest but a back-up option to Simakan, who was thought to the primary target for the Italian outfit.

However, it was recently revealed by Sky Germany that Simakan has agreed to join RB Leipzig, which has seen Milan turn their full attention to Tomori.

Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has confirmed that Tomori is still part of the long-term plans at Stamford Bridge.

He said: "He [Tomori] absolutely has a long-term future. We will see if and when he goes out on loan.

"The moment I got close with Fikayo is when I took him on loan to Derby and he was player of the year there and one of the best players in the Championship that year."

A permanent deal at the end of a loan spell would, however, not go down well with the Chelsea supporters, with many believing Tomori has been treated unfairly this season in terms of his lack of selection.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube