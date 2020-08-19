Chelsea are in pursuit of a goalkeeper as Kepa Arrizabalaga's future at the club looks all but over in west London.

Kepa was been dropped twice last season, once during February, and then towards the back end of the season for the Blues' final games of the 2019/20 campaign.

Since then, Jan Oblak, Andre Onana and Nick Pope have all been names linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge to replace the Spaniard.

However, Chelsea have been linked with Manchester United goalkeeping duo Dean Henderson and Sergio Romero.

----------

SERGIO ROMERO

As per ESPN, Frank Lampard's side are a number of clubs interested in Romero this summer, with Leeds United and Everton also showing interest in the Argentine.

But with Willy Caballero already at the club for next season, a move for Romero would seem highly unlikely given that he isn't the standard of a number one for Chelsea.

----------

DEAN HENDERSON

Meanwhile any pursuit of Dean Henderson for the Blues looks to be over. The Sun report that Manchester United are on the verge of agreeing a new four-year-deal worth £100,000-a-week with the 23-year-old.

Chelsea have showed interest in the England goalkeeper who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, however no official approach has been made by the club.

Even if Henderson was prepared to leave, it would be highly unlikely that the United would see to a direct rival, and if they would, they wouldn't sell Henderson on the cheap.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube