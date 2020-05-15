Latest Chelsea transfer news: Chilwell, Pjanic, Chiesa, Sancho, Werner & Dembele

Chelsea are plotting their recruitment ahead of the summer transfer window, which will see Frank Lampard head into the summer market for the first time as Blues boss.

Lampard's arrival coincided with Chelsea's transfer ban, which saw him only able to sign Mateo Kovacic on a permanent basis last summer - which has turned out to be a shrewd piece of business.

But after a successful first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, Lampard is making his shortlist as he looks to strengthen his youthful squad.

Here's the latest transfer news on the Blues' transfer targets:

Ben Chilwell - Leicester City

Frank Lampard has shortlisted the 23-year-old as a long-term replacement for Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri at left-back, per ESPN.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has filled the role this season, with Lampard yet to be convinced on the duo as long-term suitors in the full-back role.

The Blues have been linked with the England international previously, and are set to chase the defender once again this summer.

Moussa Dembele - Lyon / Timo Werner - RB Leipzig / Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal

Chelsea are in need of replacements to support Tammy Abraham in leading the line for the Blues next season.

Olivier Giroud is set to stay at the club after they triggered a one-year extension in his deal, but Michy Batshuayi is set to be allowed to depart Stamford Bridge.

Lyon forward Moussa Dembele is reportedly the preferred option for Lampard, but Timo Werner and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are both also being considered by the club as alternative options.

Federico Chiesa - Fiorentina

Chelsea are among the clubs interested in the Italian winger, with Juventus and Inter Milan showing signs of interest Chiesa, Le 10 Sport in France report.

The 22-year-old's situation with Fiorentina at the end of the season, according to chief Joe Barone.

"Federico is under contract, he is our player, at the end of the season we will see the situation. There are teams that are knocking, also from abroad, but he is concentrated to do well here with us."

Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea remain interested in the England international but are facing stiff competition from fellow Premier League outfit Manchester United.

ESPN report that the Red Devils are leading the race for Sancho, as Chelsea remain wary of spending £120 million on a single player following the coronavirus pandemic.

Lampard has already added to his squad ahead of next season with Hakim Ziyech, and with the funds set to come through for the sale of Alvaro Morata, the Blues are set to have funds at their disposal this summer.

Miralem Pjanic - Juventus

The Bosnian midfielder has been linked with a move to the English capital, with a swap-deal with Jorginho to head the other way to reunite with Maurizio Sarri.

But ESPN state that Blues boss Frank Lampard has no interest in Pjanic, and would only consider letting Jorginho leave should he push for an exit.

