Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Latest Chelsea transfer news: Chilwell, Pjanic, Chiesa, Sancho, Werner & Dembele

Matt Debono

Chelsea are plotting their recruitment ahead of the summer transfer window, which will see Frank Lampard head into the summer market for the first time as Blues boss.

Lampard's arrival coincided with Chelsea's transfer ban, which saw him only able to sign Mateo Kovacic on a permanent basis last summer - which has turned out to be a shrewd piece of business.

But after a successful first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, Lampard is making his shortlist as he looks to strengthen his youthful squad.

Here's the latest transfer news on the Blues' transfer targets:

----------

Ben Chilwell - Leicester City

Frank Lampard has shortlisted the 23-year-old as a long-term replacement for Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri at left-back, per ESPN.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has filled the role this season, with Lampard yet to be convinced on the duo as long-term suitors in the full-back role.

The Blues have been linked with the England international previously, and are set to chase the defender once again this summer.

----------

Moussa Dembele - Lyon / Timo Werner - RB Leipzig / Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal

Chelsea are in need of replacements to support Tammy Abraham in leading the line for the Blues next season.

Olivier Giroud is set to stay at the club after they triggered a one-year extension in his deal, but Michy Batshuayi is set to be allowed to depart Stamford Bridge.

Lyon forward Moussa Dembele is reportedly the preferred option for Lampard, but Timo Werner and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are both also being considered by the club as alternative options.

----------

Federico Chiesa - Fiorentina

Chelsea are among the clubs interested in the Italian winger, with Juventus and Inter Milan showing signs of interest Chiesa, Le 10 Sport in France report.

The 22-year-old's situation with Fiorentina at the end of the season, according to chief Joe Barone.

"Federico is under contract, he is our player, at the end of the season we will see the situation. There are teams that are knocking, also from abroad, but he is concentrated to do well here with us."

----------

Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea remain interested in the England international but are facing stiff competition from fellow Premier League outfit Manchester United.

ESPN report that the Red Devils are leading the race for Sancho, as Chelsea remain wary of spending £120 million on a single player following the coronavirus pandemic.

Lampard has already added to his squad ahead of next season with Hakim Ziyech, and with the funds set to come through for the sale of Alvaro Morata, the Blues are set to have funds at their disposal this summer.

----------

Miralem Pjanic - Juventus

The Bosnian midfielder has been linked with a move to the English capital, with a swap-deal with Jorginho to head the other way to reunite with Maurizio Sarri.

EX-s8_tWkAE8BZT

But ESPN state that Blues boss Frank Lampard has no interest in Pjanic, and would only consider letting Jorginho leave should he push for an exit.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Christian Pulisic reveals he should've taken injury problem more seriously

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has admitted he didn't take his injury as seriously as he should have, which has seen him sidelined since January.

Matt Debono

Chelsea announce two-week extension of free meals to NHS and vulnerable groups

Chelsea have confirmed they will be extending their gesture of providing free meals to the National Health Service [NHS] and vulnerable groups.

Matt Debono

How the Premier League's contract announcement affects Chelsea

Chelsea will be pleased with the latest announcement by the Premier League after it was confirmed that all clubs had agreed to a contract resolution ahead of the 2019/20 season getting back underway.

Matt Debono

Premier League clubs can agree short-term contract extensions for players out of contract on June 30

The Premier League have confirmed that clubs will be able to enter into discussions to extend the contracts of players who are out on contract this summer.

Matt Debono

Alvaro Morata: Chelsea set for £48.5M summer cash injection

Chelsea are set to receive a significant transfer fee this summer when Alvaro Morata's permanent move to Atletico Madrid is confirmed.

Matt Debono

Michael Ballack tells Chelsea & Man Utd target Kai Havertz to stay in Germany

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack has advised Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz to stay in Germany, despite interest from the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard receives transfer boost with forward interested in move to London

Napoli forward Dries Mertens is interested in a move to the Premier League and to London, with Chelsea interested in the Belgian attacker.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Antonio Conte eyes reunion with Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri at Inter Milan

Inter Milan are interested in landing Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri this summer.

Matt Debono

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour's game influenced by Barcelona quartet

Billy Gilmour has broken into the first-team building at Chelsea this season and into Frank Lampard's matchday team.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard 'told the board' he wants Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga sold

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has reportedly told the board that he wants goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga sold.

Matt Debono