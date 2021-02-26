Latest: Chelsea will have to pay in excess of £200M to land Erling Haaland this summer with Man City 'reluctant'

Chelsea will have to fork out over £200 million this summer if they want to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

The 20-year-old is one of the most sought-after players in world football and could be on the move this summer.

Haaland has a €75 million release clause which becomes active in 2022, however could be sold by Dortmund this summer if they fail to get Champions League football next season, or if they just want to cash in and get a larger fee for the Norwegian this summer.

Chelsea and Manchester City are thought to be the leading English clubs in the race to land Haaland. Thomas Tuchel has reportedly been given the green light by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to sign Haaland.

A fresh update has been given on Haaland's future and what it could cost to sign him this summer.

Speaking on the London is Blue Podcast, Telegraph journalist Matt Law said: "Nobody is buying him for £100 million this summer, more like £150 million. Once you put all of the wages and fees in, it's well over £200 million.

"When you talk £100 million, let's double that immediately when you talk about what this deal will cost minimum if anyone's going to do it this summer.

"There is no chance of a bargain buy."

Despite Raiola's claims of up to ten clubs being able to afford Haaland this summer, Matt Law revealed that it's unlikely that is the case and revealed Manchester City's stance on the deal.

He added: "It's in [Raiola's] interest to drive an auction, but I don't realistically see four English clubs being able to afford him.

"I can't see Liverpool putting up that kind of money. City possibly, but they may be reluctant due to all the problems they've had in the past with Financial Fair Play [FFP]. I'm not sure sure on them."

As per Law, he believes it is realistically five or six clubs involved, with two/three clubs in the real auction.

Roman Abramovich is keen on this deal. The Chelsea owner had a liking for Kai Havertz and the deal went through last summer.

Law continued: "If Roman really wants to do it, then Chelsea will go for it, and if they feel they can."

Chelsea are preparing for a big transfer window this summer and have also been linked with Haaland's teammate and boyhood Blues fan Jadon Sancho.

