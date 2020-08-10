Kai Havertz' transfer to join Chelsea this summer from Bayer Leverkusen could happen 'pretty soon', according to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol.

The 21-year-old is believed to be on the verge of signing a five-year-deal in west London, which will see him join Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner who have already been signed by the Blues.

Havertz' 2019/20 campaign though is still ongoing with Leverkusen with the German side still in the Europa League, and that is thought to be holding up the deal.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Kaveh Solhekol revealed expects the deal to happen 'pretty soon' and it will be finalised when Leverkusen finish their Europa League campaign.

"He wants to move to Chelsea," Solhekol said on the Leverkusen midfielder. "I think Havertz want to move to the Premier League more than Jadon Sancho does. He is really desperate to sign for Chelsea.

"The situation is that Bayer Leverkusen are still in the Europa League and they play against Inter Milan tonight. He will leave when they are knocked out of it.

"The price is the problem - Leverkusen want €100M for Kai Havertz, but Leverkusen would be willing to negotiate and easier to negotiate with.

"My information is that he really really wants to move to Stamford Bridge and play for Frank Lampard. I think it could happen pretty soon."

Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz has already admitted that Havertz has made a decision on his future.

"I talk to Kai a lot and try to feel what all this does to him. For example, these daily rumours about transfers.

"Yes, I know what he wants to do, but of course I'm not going to give it away, it's up to him.

"I couldn't say. Perhaps the crucial call will come today, maybe next week, maybe not at all."

